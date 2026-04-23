Tucker, Totenkopf, and the Fascist Question w/ Michelle Goldberg #554

-have we met before, or did we just share a zip code?

-Iran is a disaster from basically every possible angle

-you don’t go to war with this president

-maybe just crawl back to a worse JCPOA and call it historic

-Venezuela “worked,” which is exactly why it made the next disaster easier

-take the oil, burn the soft power, call it realism

-Europe gets lectured, Saudi gets flattered, Denmark gets threatened

-Tucker can’t admit the anti-Trump people were right, so enter the Jews

-Bill Buckley tried to quarantine this stuff. Good luck with that now

-James Fishback is polling at 4 percent and somehow still surfing a real youth wave

-anti-antisemitism becomes its own weird recruitment tool

-anti-Zionism in the classroom, speech codes, and the thrill of saying the forbidden thing

-Graham Platner and that tattoo

-aka Agro Bernie and the appeal of a guy who sounds like he might actually hit someone

-the answer to “what is a woman?” was sitting there the whole time

-Dave Chappelle fell into the trap, then realized who was using the trap

-Democrats got twisted into knots on trans issues and normal language vanished

-Jesse Singal, JK Rowling, and the punishment machine for saying the wrong thing in the wrong tone

-is Trump a fascist, or are we just arguing over which very bad word to use

Prefer to watch & chat live with other members of the Fifdom? This episode premieres over on our YouTube channel at 12PM EST.

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