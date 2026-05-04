The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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kkmoresi's avatar
kkmoresi
8h

I have to agree with Matt about the omission of Not-Glenn Beck and with John Covil re: Michael Stipe and David Byrne (Yoakum idk about, see above: I am mostly country music illiterate) but if I was to choose an Andrew it'd be Andrew Bird

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Victor's avatar
Victor
13h

Rest in peace friend of the podcast David Allen Coe. If That Ain’t Country is a mainstay on my southern rock playlist, and You Never Even Call Me By My Name was a standard at parties in my Knoxville college days, way back when.

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