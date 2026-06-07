The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Andrew Wimsatt's avatar
Andrew Wimsatt
7hEdited

First off, Matt, the title of this Firehose is *chef's kiss*

The contents of this Firehouse also reminds me Iowahawk's classic observation:

"Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving."

https://x.com/iowahawkblog/status/332494589934047234?s=20

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AW's avatar
AW
7h

I am thankful for the 5th for two reasons this week. That for every guest like Chris Murphy, we get a Noah Rothman or a Bridget Phetasy(hint) and a great non guest episode like we got this week. The other reason is Matt's word Smithers. With a gem like Bonus points if he works in your profession and carries on like a self-important jackass. Schadenfreude is a dish best served daily, and if America is rich enough to give around $7 million a year to not one but three different humans who have a job the Brits accurately call “newsreader,” then certainly we have more than paid for the right to laugh like pitiless hyenas at the sight of the great Dan Rather.." 😂✊️

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