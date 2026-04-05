The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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March 2026

Cuba, Race, and the American Category Problem w/Ted Henken (Members Only #312)
Professor Theodore Henken talks Cuba, the myths people live by, and how the internet, and the lack of it, fundamentally changed the island. Then Kmele…
  The Fifth Column
1:32:42
Firehose #188: Just a New York Conversation Rattling in My Head
Also: “This will be the last episode of The Moynihan Report in this format...”
  Matt Welch
The Limits of Sound and Fury w/ Rahm Emanuel (Members Only #311)
How do we address him: Mayor, Ambassador, Chief of Staff? He’s been all of it, and then some. And quite possibly will want the biggest title of them all…
  The Fifth Column
1:19:46
Is Apple Still Apple? #550 (w/ David Pogue)
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent and a New York Times bestselling author David Pogue joins the lads to talk Apple, China, AI panic, and whether the…
  The Fifth Column
1:21:33
Psst... wanna buy a ticket for our 10th Anniversary show in NYC April 12?
Never Fly Coachers have 24 hours of exclusive access
  The Fifth Column
Fifth Column's 10th Anniversary Celebrations!
Save these April dates, and become a paid subscriber for early access to events
  The Fifth Column and Jason Mojica
The Hungarian Road to Havana (Members Only #310)
Electoral trouble for Viktor, the silenced pot-bellied pig, and a quadriplegic cornhole champion who couldn’t get away
  The Fifth Column
1:32:38
Firehose #187: Put Him on Mt. Rushmore
Also: Maybe save some dates for upcoming live shows?
  Matt Welch
There’s Always a New Monster to Destroy (w/ Noam Dworman) #549
Friend of the Fifth and Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman talk Iran, Megyn Kelly, nukes, Louis CK, and the strange comforts of modern crankery
  The Fifth Column
1:43:50
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