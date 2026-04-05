The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
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Firehose #189: The Era of Awesome Feelings
Also: Area president having a normal one
23 hrs ago
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Matt Welch
48
18
Ten Years of The Fifth Column (#551)
The Fifth Column marks ten years with a live, loose, alcohol-assisted celebration featuring Thor Halvorssen, Pete Meijer, Olivia Reingold, Nick…
Apr 2
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The Fifth Column
71
35
2
2:46:55
Tonight: Our 10th Anniversary Livestream!
Starts 7PM EST Only on YouTube!
Apr 1
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The Fifth Column
and
Matt Welch
41
8
2
March 2026
Cuba, Race, and the American Category Problem w/Ted Henken (Members Only #312)
Professor Theodore Henken talks Cuba, the myths people live by, and how the internet, and the lack of it, fundamentally changed the island. Then Kmele…
Mar 31
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The Fifth Column
109
29
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1:32:42
Firehose #188: Just a New York Conversation Rattling in My Head
Also: “This will be the last episode of The Moynihan Report in this format...”
Mar 29
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Matt Welch
67
21
2
The Limits of Sound and Fury w/ Rahm Emanuel (Members Only #311)
How do we address him: Mayor, Ambassador, Chief of Staff? He’s been all of it, and then some. And quite possibly will want the biggest title of them all…
Mar 28
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The Fifth Column
194
90
7
1:19:46
Is Apple Still Apple? #550 (w/ David Pogue)
CBS Sunday Morning correspondent and a New York Times bestselling author David Pogue joins the lads to talk Apple, China, AI panic, and whether the…
Mar 26
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The Fifth Column
102
57
2
1:21:33
Psst... wanna buy a ticket for our 10th Anniversary show in NYC April 12?
Never Fly Coachers have 24 hours of exclusive access
Mar 25
•
The Fifth Column
32
2
Fifth Column's 10th Anniversary Celebrations!
Save these April dates, and become a paid subscriber for early access to events
Mar 24
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The Fifth Column
and
Jason Mojica
44
20
1
The Hungarian Road to Havana (Members Only #310)
Electoral trouble for Viktor, the silenced pot-bellied pig, and a quadriplegic cornhole champion who couldn’t get away
Mar 24
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The Fifth Column
169
72
1
1:32:38
Firehose #187: Put Him on Mt. Rushmore
Also: Maybe save some dates for upcoming live shows?
Mar 21
•
Matt Welch
78
12
3
There’s Always a New Monster to Destroy (w/ Noam Dworman) #549
Friend of the Fifth and Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman talk Iran, Megyn Kelly, nukes, Louis CK, and the strange comforts of modern crankery
Mar 19
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The Fifth Column
166
134
5
1:43:50
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