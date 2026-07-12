The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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John Kane's avatar
John Kane
6h

Audio articles would be great!

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Ameya A's avatar
Ameya A
6h

I think the comparison to, say, Mike Lee is a bit unfair. Many on the right abandoned all of their stated principles to become windsocks inflated by and pointing in the direction of Trump's hot air, whichever way it was blowing on any given day. Graham, however, stuck to his guns on foreign policy, never abandoning Ukraine even when it would have been convenient to do so.

Trump is a man who drains the honor out of everyone around him, and sometimes I wonder about the honor in sacrificing your honor to defend what's right. Graham tarnished his legacy by befriending Trump, but used that friendship to steer Trump in small ways toward supporting Ukraine, and Israel, and the free people of the world against the illiberal enemies of humanity. It looks a lot like tarnishing his legacy to maintain power. Maybe it was a bit of both.

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