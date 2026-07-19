The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Matt Torchia's avatar
Matt Torchia
10h

Holy shit I thought “The H is O” was just a fever dream of mine from my youth because I haven’t been able to find it again after having described it to people over the years. Thank you for your service, Matt!

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Neil C's avatar
Neil C
10h

The film Alex Cox made before Highway Patrolman was the anachronism filled Walker, about William Walker in Nicaragua, the only film to feature Ed Harris and Joe Strummer. It basically ended Cox's mainstream directed career, but he fronted the hugely influential British TV series Moviedrome, where he introduced screenings of cult films.

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