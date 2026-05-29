The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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HatChick's avatar
HatChick
16h

It’s nice to know you take your listeners’ opinions to heart. If we didn’t love you guys, we wouldn’t have so many opinions. ❤️

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Ben Starr's avatar
Ben Starr
17h

"We experimented with a limited-run (and sadly discontinued!) sidebar historical series;" Well, drat! That series was the one that finally got me to get off my cheap ass and start paying.

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