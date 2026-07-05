The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Neil C's avatar
Neil C
3h

Apparently Richard E. Grant and Sandra Bernhard are friends to this day after bonding over the fact that they knew Hudson Hawk was awful but were stuck shooting it.

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Justin On Summer Break!'s avatar
Justin On Summer Break!
3hEdited

Went to my friend’s house in Staten Island. Enjoyed his hospitality, a chance to reconnect with old friends and then witness my friend and others light 4000 dollars worth of fireworks as the founders intended.

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