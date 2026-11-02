The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Adam ✋'s avatar
Adam ✋
3h

Lots to cover! Thanks for all of this Matt! 🫡

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Spencer's avatar
Spencer
2h

I think producer Jason and Rachel should start a podcast about the making of this podcast. Like an after episode thing like HBO does, but completely fictionalized. I’ll take an executive producer credit.

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