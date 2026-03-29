The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Mandy Albert's avatar
Mandy Albert
Mar 29

Boring Competent Bureaucrat Who Hates Being on TV 2028.

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DMC
Mar 29Edited

As I stated in the Rahm comments, I like him, don't "Agree" with him on many things but who do I agree with on a lot of things? (Vincent Gallo and Courtney Love perhaps but they aint running for anything, oh what a ticket that would be!). Rahm seems genuine (For a politician, being from the top eastern part of country like me its great to hear) and unlike the frauds like Harris and other who are just robots of stupidity, its nice to see. His and the Christie interview where "Top Notch" and reason you are one of the few I still pay for and watch/listen to each show. (Eli did a great job battling with the now mostly intolerable Andrew Sullivan but doubt I will subscribe to AS once its expires, shame really) Great shows of late, I love that MK makes no mention of The Fifth when Kmele introduced, also like how you showed up on Batya, appears you guys have no trouble talking to Moynihan's 'Ex's" who cut him off, could make throwing company holiday parties a bit difficult yeah? That said YANKESS ON TRACK TO WIN 162 games!!!! George would be proud!!!

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